Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 29 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of 189 homes in Ramban district, announcing that the flood-damaged houses will be rebuilt using resilient prefabricated technology with support from the NGO, HRDS-India.

In a post on X, LG Sinha wrote, "Today laid the foundation stone to rebuild 189 homes in Ramban at a cost of Rs. 18 Cr. These homes were completely damaged during the April and August floods & with the help of HRDS-India, specific techniques will be used to build comfortable, stronger & more resilient pre-fabricated homes."

He added that the new structures would help restore stability for displaced families, noting, "The new homes will foster stability in the lives of flood-affected families & contribute to overall development of society. It is our commitment to eliminate social imbalances & disparities to ensure social and economic justice and secure the future of J&K UT."

Earlier in April, a landslide hit the Shan Palace area in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir, following heavy rains.

On November 23, Sinha chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu Division.

The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Nalin Prabhat, DGP; SJM Gillani, Special Director General (Coordination), PHQ J&K; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary, Home; Nitish Kumar, ADGP CID; Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP, Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; M Suleman Choudhary, IGP Traffic; DIGs, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of Jammu Division.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir Police for its meticulous investigation and quick response in dismantling the Pan-India Terror Network.

"Our 360-degree approach to counter-terrorism with massive crackdowns on terror financing, narco-terror links, Over Ground Workers (OGWs), and sympathisers is focused on dismantling the entire support structure to terrorists. Our coordinated efforts will ensure that the remnants of the terror ecosystem are completely wiped out from Jammu and Kashmir," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the officials to remain vigilant and watchful of emerging security challenges. (ANI)

