Jammu, Mar 13 (PTI) The Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Thursday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and discussed with him key issues concerning the Union Territory including security and development.

During the meeting, Sharma, a senior BJP leader, also discussed with Shah recent terror incidents and urged him to facilitate improvement in road connectivity in remote areas of J&K, a party spokesperson said, adding the ongoing budget session of the J&K Assembly was also deliberated upon.

Sharma emphasized the strategic importance of J&K and the need for a comprehensive approach to tackle its security and developmental challenges.

He also brought into notice various factors to facilitate the sustaining economic ecosystem in J&K by putting stress on the key areas like tourism, industry, and business.

During the meeting, Sharma further highlighted the growing issue of drug abuse and narcotics trafficking, seeking an urgent action, the spokesperson said.

Regarding the budget session, Sharma shared key points of debate in the assembly and its expected impact on the socio-economic conditions of J&K residents.

Shah assured Sharma that the Modi government remains committed to ensuring peace and progress in J&K and promised necessary steps for the region's overall development, the spokesperson said.

