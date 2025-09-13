Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 13 (ANI): Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Friday visited Gadhgaram area of Rajgarh Tehsil in Ramban district, where five people were killed in a recent cloudburst.

Sharma met the bereaved families, conveyed condolences and assured them of full support from the Centre and the administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. He said that the government is committed to ensuring relief and rehabilitation for those impacted by the cloudburst and the flash floods that followed.

Sharma said his visit aimed to personally assess the ground situation, review the damage caused and identify areas requiring immediate government attention. He assured the affected families that necessary steps would be taken to help them rebuild their lives.

Rescue and relief operations are continuing in the region, with efforts underway to trace missing persons and to extend immediate assistance to affected communities. Officials have been deployed to coordinate with residents and provide basic relief material.

In a separate incident, several houses in the Tanger area of Ramban district have developed cracks, reportedly due to land subsidence. Continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days has been a significant reason. The administration has declared the area unsafe and advised residents to vacate temporarily.

Local authorities, including Ramban MLA Arjun Singh Raju, the Deputy Commissioner, and District Development Council (DDC) members, visited the site and assured residents that the government would provide necessary support, including relocation to safer areas and compensation for losses.

"There is an atmosphere of panic here. At night, we received calls about sinking land. By morning, reports suggested subsidence up to 1-1.5 feet. Cracks have developed in around 20-25 houses. We inspected the situation and want to assure people that the government will make all arrangements and relocate them to safer locations," Ramban MLA Raju told ANI.

The region has witnessed continuous heavy rainfall in recent days, resulting in swollen rivers and flash flood-like conditions across multiple districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Ramban. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to prevent further damage. (ANI)

