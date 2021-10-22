Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 22 (ANI): As the country achieved the milestone of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses so far, the community health officer in the Balakote area of Poonch district says the medical team officials should be credited for going door to door in the hilly border areas to achieve the target.

"Our medical teams worked very hard and visited door to door in border areas for vaccination. Since January, we ensure that no man above the age of 18 years leaves from here unvaccinated," said Mushtaq Ahmad, Community Health Officer, Balakote.

The residents of the area are also delighted about the fact that the country achieved the milestone.

"This is a big achievement for the country and as we have done 100 crore vaccinations. If people would not have supported this achievement could not have achieved," said Rampal, a local resident.

In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only.

From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination. These included State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1, all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. (ANI)

