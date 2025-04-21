Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday held a press conference expressing concern over the ongoing crisis in Ramban district after a devastating landslide.

She highlighted the severe impact of the disaster, including blocked roads and stranded people.

"A huge disaster took place in Ramban, roads are blocked, and people are stuck. I think we have been cutting trees and cutting mountains, and landslides are prevalent.. Many people lost their lives. I request the government those who are stranded should be rescued or helped," Mufti said, urging authorities to take immediate action.

She also pointed out crop damage in Jammu and Kashmir due to strong winds and requested compensation for farmers.

"In Jammu, also due to winds, basmati rice and other crops are damaged, and also in Kashmir, there is danger to apple and almond trees. Government should compensate farmers," she said.

Mufti raised the issue of daily wage workers and demanded their regularisation, referring to past efforts by her government.

"On daily wagers, there is a protest going on. In our time, we had brought an SRO and brought a bill which was passed by LG sahab but couldn't be brought to the assembly. They should be regularised," she said.

On the issue of illegal mining, Mufti alleged the presence of a mafia and said some contractors were being forced to pay money.

"We had also brought in a resolution on illegal mining. We had asked for mining to be regularised, but instead, I heard that the people who had won the contracts for mining in the auction didn't get any clearance. A mining mafia is being run so that hafta (protection money) can be taken," she said.

She also claimed that relatives of political leaders were involved in blackmailing contractors.

"If legal mining is allowed to run, in a controlled way, you get certain loyalty. But certain people are involved, including relatives of some politicians and leaders, and they blackmail contractors," she said, urging the Chief Minister to investigate.

"I urge the CM to look into this matter since it is affecting his own government," Mufti added.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed the situation in Ramban and confirmed that conditions are very bad in some areas, especially near the National Highway.

"The condition is very bad in some areas, especially near the National Highway. The Dy CM was sent, and the MLAs of Ramban and Banihal are present there. Restoration of the highway is underway. We are also trying to restore the affected residential areas," Abdullah said.

He assured that efforts are on to clear debris and help affected people.

"We spoke to the Centre; NDRF is also being sent. PM Relief Funds and other relief funds would also be tapped so that people can be compensated for their loss," he added.

The Ramban region has been severely affected by landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall on Sunday. In Bagahana village, at least three people, including two children, died after their homes collapsed. (ANI)

