Srinagar, Aug 23 (PTI) A CRPF personnel was injured after militants hurled a grenade on a bunker of the paramilitary force in Safakadal locality of the city on Monday, officials said.

Around 7:55 pm, militants hurled a grenade on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker near Aali Masjid in Safakadal area here, they said.

The CRPF personnel suffered minor injuries in the explosion, the officials said.

