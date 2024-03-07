Srinagar, Mar 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday claimed the region has witnessed a huge transformation in the last few years with no innocent dying in violence.

Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bakshi Stadium here, Sinha said the prime minister, by establishing a new J-K, has created a new history.

"It is because of your (PM's) efforts that people are living life on their own terms. No innocent son of a mother loses his life, no eye is blinded by the pellet guns, no innocent is killed. This is a huge transformation," Sinha said.

He said the youth of Kashmir do not carry a stone in their hands now, but have books and laptops and build a start-up.

"Security forces have made every effort to end the ecosystem of terror and separatism. The biggest transformation is that before the people used to buy peace, but you (Modi) made it clear that we will not buy peace, but believe in establishing peace. The people of Kashmir are reaping its benefits now," he said.

"Modi ji, by establishing a new J-K, you have created a new history. The people's aspirations have got new wings," Sinha said.

He said till a few years ago, there was no concept of nightlife and multiplex cinemas in the valley. "But, now people of Kashmir enjoy it like other places."

Asserting that development of J-K has been the top priority of the Modi government since 2014, Sinha said the PM has dedicated every moment to restoring rights of people who have been living on the margins for decades. and ushered a new era of peace, prosperity and hope.

"Today, the crown jewel of the country is shining with new glory. The PM has ensured that fruits of development reach all sections of society and opportunities of growth, justice and dignity are equally available to all the citizens," he added.

"Bakshi stadium has a capacity of 35,000 and besides this, around 25,000 chairs have been put up here. The way people of the valley have come here to attend PM Modi's programme, this stadium is completely full.

"I want to apologise to the people who are not able to get a place to sit. If there would have been a ground of 2 lakh capacity, even that ground would be overflowing with the people of Kashmir. This is the kind of love the people of Kashmir have for PM Modi," he said.

