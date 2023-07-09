Srinagar, Jul 9 (PTI) The National Tribal Festival concluded at the famous hill resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir on Sunday, giving a platform for indigenous communities from across the country to share their rich cultural heritage, officials said.

The festival, which began at the SKICC in Srinagar on Friday before moving to the hill resort, saw tribal groups from different states, with involvement of local artistes, enthralling visitors with their musical and dance performances, they said.

Expressing his gratitude to all participating tribes and volunteers, Secretary Tribal Affairs Department Shahid Iqbal Choudhary emphasised the significance of preserving and promoting tribal cultures as an integral part of the nation's cultural fabric.

"It serves as a reminder of the richness and diversity that exists within our country's tribal landscape," he said.

With the support of the Union tribal affairs ministry, the officials said, the festival brought together artistes from more than 10 states and union territories.

"The main aim of the festival was to foster understanding, appreciation, and respect for tribal customs and ways of life. Throughout the festival, visitors were immersed in a colourful mosaic of tribal artistry," an official said.

"Traditional dance performances, mesmerising music and captivating performances transported attendees into the enchanting world of the participating tribes," he said.

The official said the festival witnessed a grand celebration of cultural diversity and heritage that captivated visitors.

The event showcased the vibrant tapestry of tribal traditions, arts, music and culinary delights, he said.

The official said artisans of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation (TRIFED) from various states and union territories, including Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh showcased their intricate works, offering visitors a chance to witness and purchase their unique creations.

During the festival, TRIFED also undertook a massive drive to empanel artisans of Jammu and Kashmir who also attended the exhibition and displayed their products, the official said.

The highlight of the festival was the cultural exchange programme. This provided valuable insights into tribes' customs, beliefs and rituals, fostering cross-cultural understanding and appreciation, he said.

The official said Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Naval Jit Kapoor attended the concluding ceremony along with officers engaged in tribal welfare from various states of the country.

