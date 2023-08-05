Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 5 (ANI): The fully professional theatre 'Natrang' Studio in Jammu and Kashmir has announced a unique theatre workshop to relieve mental stress.

This is going to be the first theatre workshop from Natrang in which the module offers a lot to both beginners and experienced artists. Exploring the therapeutic properties of theatre, the program aims to provide participants with a healing environment where they can release their stress, anxiety and inhibitions.

The content of the workshop has been designed by Natrang director Balwant Thakur, who has incorporated the root of his international exposure for the benefit of the people of Jammu so that they can use it in their respective professions.

As theatre is believed to be one of the most effective tools for overall personality development, Thakur urged the youth and working professionals to take advantage of this golden opportunity.

Natrang director Balwant Thakur and senior officials Neeraj Kant, Anil Tikko, Vikrant Sharma and Sumeet Sharma said that apart from students, working professionals (teachers, doctors, lawyers, employees etc.) can also benefit from the programme. “Everyone can benefit, who otherwise do not get enough stimulation time and discover their creativity due to busy schedules”, they added.

Apart from inculcating artistic sensibilities, theatre, by its intrinsic nature, ignites various faculties in the mind which strengthen emotional and social intelligence and nurturing, through its ample experience, future vision and tried and tested experiences the program caters to different sections of the society.

Thakur said that this unique workshop will start on August 13 at Knitting Studio, Tangewali Gali, Kachi Cantonment.

“Anyone above 16 years of age who can commit 90 minutes daily (evening) for one month is eligible to participate in this unique program. Interested candidates can register themselves by calling 7006283212 or sending an email to natrang83@gmail.com”, he added.

The fully professional theatre 'Naturing Studio', established for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir in 1983, has performed more than 10,000 shows till date and has played an important role in introducing the culture of Jammu to the national and international level along with organizing 180 national theatre festivals.

The Director of Knitting Studio has also been honoured with the Padma Shri Award by the Government for his services. Natrang has also produced thousands of actors and artistes in Jammu, many of whom have made big names. (ANI)

