Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 19 (ANI): Amid recent incidents of cloudbursts and landslides in the region, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday organised a one-day civil defence awareness and training camp in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

The camp saw participation from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Civil Defence, Home Guards, J&K Police, and local villagers. The NDRF provided training on disaster management, focusing on preparedness and response to floods, landslides, and mudslides.

NDRF Inspector Bachan Lal said the awareness camp in Rajouri was organised to train locals to handle emergencies like cloudbursts and flash floods.

He explained that during a recent incident in Kishtwar, villagers were unable to manage the situation.

Speaking to ANI, Bachan Lal said, "...Since the people in Kishtawar were unable to handle the situation, our DC contacted us. We then conducted a full assessment of this area and relocated the villagers to a safe location. We organised this camp for the villagers in situations like a cloudburst or a flash flood. If any such incident takes place, then locals are the first responders to provide any kind of medical help..."

NDRF, SDRF, Police, and local administration are engaged in a search and rescue operation in flash flood-hit Chasoti village in Kishtwar district.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Sunday confirmed that 61 people have lost their lives in the cloudburst and flash flood incident that occurred in the Kishtwar district, while 116 individuals have been rescued so far.

Addressing mediapersons, Chief Secretary Dulloo said, "61 people have lost their lives in the incident. Security forces and various agencies have launched a collective search and rescue operation. CISF, J&K Police, CRPF, BRO, Indian Army, and NHPC were present at the spot immediately after the incident. Almost 450 people are working there day and night in a rescue operation. 116 people have been rescued so far."

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) MK Yadav stated that the rescue operations are ongoing and efforts are being made to locate and save those still missing.

"Rescue operations are ongoing here, and JCB machines are also working continuously. SDRF, NDRF, local police, and CISF have all been divided into teams, zoning up the area. All agencies are working here. We are hopeful of saving more people. Other people who are missing, who are trapped inside boulders, muddy areas, we are trying our best to get them out. The situation here is better than before," Yadav said while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

