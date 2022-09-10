Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 10 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet against six accused in a case related to the targeted killing of the sarpanch of the Adoora village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, the agency said on Saturday.

"On Friday, NIA filed the Charge-Sheet in NIA Special Court, Jammu in the case of the targeted killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir of village Adoora, Kulgam by the terrorists of proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). The case was initially registered as FIR no. 32/2022 dated 11.03.2022 at PS Kulgam, J&K and re-registered by NIA on 08.04.2022," stated NIA.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks to British PM Liz Truss, Discusses Various Issues of Bilateral Interest Between India and UK.

Investigations have revealed that the handlers of proscribed terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) operating from Pakistan, hatched a criminal conspiracy in collusion with terrorist associates/OGWs and terrorists of HM active in Kashmir Valley, to carry out the target killing of Sarpanch namely Shabir Ahmad Mir of village Adoora, Kulgam. Apart from this incident, carrying out targeted killings in Kashmir Valley was part of larger conspiracy by terrorists of HM and other proscribed terrorist outfits to disturb peace and disrupt the democratic process established by the Panchayti Raj System in Kashmir Valley and also to create terror among the politically elected representatives.

The NIA has named Danish Ayaz Dar, Faisal Hameed Wagay, Nisar Rashid Bhat alias Nasir, Zubair Ahmad Sofi, Mushtaq Ahmad Itoo, Farooq Ahmad Bhat alias Farooq Nalli under different sections of the UAPA Act.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission News Today: Will Dearness Allowance Be Hiked This Month? Check Latest Update Here.

Further investigations in the case are in progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)