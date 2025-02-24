Srinagar, Feb 24 (PTI) The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar and the NIELIT have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to launch a six-month certificate course in drone technology and a DGCA-certified drone training centre in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital.

The six-month certificate course will focus on artificial intelligence and security in drone technology, offering an integrated curriculum designed to equip participants with advanced skills in these critical areas, a spokesperson of NIT Srinagar said in a statement.

The programme will combine theoretical knowledge and practical training to bridge the gap between academia and industry, enhancing the employability of students in the region, he said.

"The signing ceremony took place in Srinagar in the presence of Tulika Pandey, Group Coordinator and Scientist-G of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Dr M M Tripathi, Director General of National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) on Saturday," a spokesperson of NIT Srinagar said in a statement here.

The spokesperson said the partnership will establish a six-month certification programme in drone technology and a joint DGCA-certified drone pilot training centre.

"This centre will provide industry-standard training compliant with DGCA guidelines, ensuring comprehensive and recognised certification for aspiring drone pilots," he added.

A collaborative six-month certificate course on UAV/Drone technology, titled 'SwaYaan', will also be launched under MeitY's national 'Capacity Building for Human Resource Development in Unmanned Aircraft Systems/Drone and Related Technology' initiative. SwaYaan aims to develop and strengthen India's UAS/Drone ecosystem.

NIT Registrar Atikur Rehman said the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the institute will offer the six-month certification course for people across the globe to enrol and that electives will be available to B.Tech students from any discipline as an open elective.

"The course's industrial component will be integrated with student internships, further enhancing job opportunities for local youth. The future is with drones, so it is our responsibility to engage the youth with this leading technology," he said.

