Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 1 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested one terrorist associate from the Santnagar area of Srinagar.

Ten magazines of AK-47 rifle and other ammunition have been recovered from him.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

