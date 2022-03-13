Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 13 (ANI): One terrorist has been eliminated in an encounter that broke out in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening.

Chinar corps informed that a joint operation was launched after midnight in Kupwara wherein war like storage materials were recovered.

In a tweet today, the Chinar corps unit of the Indian Army said, "Op Niochama, #Kupwara. Jt op was launched after midnight on 12 Mar 22. Area was cordoned and contact established. Firefight ensued and one terrorist eliminated. War like stores recovered. Jt op over."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

