Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 4 (ANI): An unidentified terrorist has been neutralised in an encounter with the security forces in the Okay area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, said police.

"01 terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Also Read | Weekend Curfew Likely in Delhi Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

Further details are awaited.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district earlier today. (ANI)

Also Read | AIIMS Delhi Cancels Doctors’ Winter Vacation Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)