Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 3 (ANI): Security has been tightened at the encounter site in the Harwan area of Srinagar, where a gunfight is ongoing between terrorists and security forces.

A joint operation between the Indian Army and J-K Police is underway at Harwan, with all roads to the encounter site sealed by police.

Earlier today, one terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Srinagar's Dachigam forest on Tuesday, police said.

The encounter started on December 2, based on specific intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and J-K Police at Harwan, Srinagar. During the search initial contact was established. Further information is awaited.

In an update the Army's Chinar Corps said, "Op Dachhigam, Srinagar on 02 Dec 2024; based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Operation was launched by Indian Army & Jammu Kashmir Police at upper reaches Dachhigam Forest, Srinagar. During search initial contact was established. Operation is in progress."

Earlier on November 23, Baramulla Police, in a joint operation with security forces, busted a terror hideout in the Kunzer area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

A joint operation was launched in the forests adjoining the village Malwa, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Kunzer, by Baramulla Police, Budgam Police, and 62 RR.

On November 9, based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint Operation was launched by the Army and JK Police in the general area of Rajpura, Sopore, Baramulla. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Troops effectively retaliated. One terrorist was neutralised by the security forces.

On November 6, Security forces eliminated one terrorist in Operation Kaitsan in Bandipora.

On November 2, two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The encounter broke out after security forces initiated an anti-terrorist operation in the Halkan Gali area.

On October 29, the security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy. (ANI)

