Jammu, Dec 13 (PTI) Pahalgam Block Development Council (BDC) chairman Bashir Ahmad Khan on Monday joined the BJP here, the party said.

Social activist Mohammad Israr Choudhary from Dachanpora Sri Gufara in Pahalgam, along with his supporters, also joined the saffron party.

The two were welcomed into the party fold by state BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, vice president Yudhvir Sethi and former minister Abdul Ghani Kohli at the BJP office here.

On the occasion, Koul said prominent leaders from different political parties, social activists and members of the civil society are joining the BJP.

He said the BJP as a political party has succeeded in gaining the trust of the masses from all the regions of J-K.

In BJP, one can serve the nation, society and people with a clear heart and soul, said Sethi.

