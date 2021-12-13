Kolkata, December 13: An assistant sub-inspector and a civic police volunteer of the Bidhannagar Traffic Police have been arrested for allegedly molesting a 25-year-old woman who had approached them for help after reaching Salt Lake in the early hours of Saturday. It was through her extraordinary presence of mind that she managed to find help and lodge a complaint. Bengaluru: Notorious Rowdy Involved in Over 17 Cases Attacks Police, Shot in the Knee by Cops

The woman, who was to sit for a competitive exam on Sunday, had arrived at the Karunamoyee bus stand on a bus from Asansol around 12.30am, hours behind schedule. She was carrying two cellphones, but the batteries had died out, preventing her from hailing an app cab to her friend's house in south Kolkata according to a report in The Indian Express.

In the meantime, the ASI and the volunteer, both in plainclothes, pulled up their bike and promised to drop her to her friend’s house, a police officer said. Her suspicion of the two men was dispelled by the presence of a police officer there.

The civic volunteer asked her to get on his bike, but after riding to Bikash Bhavan, the accused assistant sub-inspector, who was till then riding another bike with another civic volunteer, got on the civic volunteer’s bike, sandwiching the woman in the middle.

The men then started riding along the lanes and bylanes of Salt Lake while molesting the woman in the middle, who quickly realised she would be in more trouble if she raised the alarm.

In her complaint, she said she was molested on the bike by the accused despite her protest. She fled and reported the matter to a traffic police sergeant, following which a case was registered.

