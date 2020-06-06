India News | J-K: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Kirni and Qasba sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Also Read | Monsoon 2020 Update: Southwest Monsoon Enters Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Says IMD.

Earlier on June 5, Pakistan had violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Kirni sector. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)