Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): Members of local government bodies from Jammu and Kashmir are looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to them during his first major visit to the Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370.

On the occasion, PM Modi is travelling to Jammu and Kashmir's Palli and from there he will address Gram Sabhas across the country.

Also Read | West Bengal Post-Poll Violence Case: CBI Summons Anubrata Mandal For Questioning in Ongoing Investigation.

Members of Panchayats, Block Development Councils and District Development Councils from across the Union Territory have started flocking to the event venue in Palli Panchayat of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am thankful to PM Modi for organizing such an event in Jammu and Kashmir. I look forward to the message and teachings that he will share with us," said Neena Devi, BDC Member, Reasi.

Also Read | India’s Last Village ‘Mana’ on China Border Claims To Be Source of Saraswati River.

Thanking PM Modi for empowering the women of Union Territory through local government bodies, Neena Devi said, "We come from a remote area. We (Women) were limited to our houses with no contribution and connection to the outside world. Local government Bodies have empowered us. Now we interact with the world. I thank PM Modi for making that possible."

The DDC member from Doda, Sandeep Singh Manhas, also looking forward to PM Modi's message to them, thanked him for empowering local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is our honour that Prime Minster is visiting here. Slowly the situation is improving. Earlier we could not have even imagined that BDC and DDC elections can take place. It was difficult to conduct the local body elections. But major development initiative schemes are being developed and executed here," said Manhas.

On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, PM Modi is travelling to Jammu and Kashmir's Palli and from there he will address Gram Sabhas across the country.

The Prime Minister will address a gathering, including more than 30,000 Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members of Jammu and Kashmir, while PRIs from across the country will be connected virtually for the Prime Minister's address.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister greeted people on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day and said that the Panchayats are the pillars of the Indian democracy which need to be further strengthened.

"Wishing you all a very Happy National Panchayati Raj Day. Panchayats are the pillars of Indian democracy, in whose strength lies the prosperity of the new India. Let us pledge to further empower our panchayats in building a self-reliant India," tweeted PM Modi.

The date - April 24, 1993 - is remembered for the decentralization of power to the grassroots, with the institutionalization of Panchayati Raj, through the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992.

Panchayat Palli in Jammu has been selected for the Panchayati Raj Diwas function this year and an exhibition showcasing the latest innovations will be put up enabling farmers, Sarpanchs and village heads to improve their income and their produce.

Amongst important innovations that are planned to be showcased are geospatial technology for rural development and farmers, apps for farmers for the weather forecast for five days, lavender cultivation, famously known as the purple revolution, biotechnology innovation to increase the production of apple to increase farmers' income, drone application for pesticide spray and waste treatment, the shelf life of fruits to be increased through atomic radiation, etc. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)