Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 2 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday in a joint operation with security forces arrested a terrorist associate linked to proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Shopian.

The police recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from the possession of Tanveer Ahmad Wani, son of Bashir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Daramdora, Shopian.

"Based on specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in Daramdora Keegam Shopian, a joint team of police alongwith Army (44RR) and CRPF (14Bn) launched a Cordon and Search Operation in the said area. During the search, one terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT was arrested," an official of J-K Police said.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered in Police Station Shopian and further information is awaited. (ANI)

