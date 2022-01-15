Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday busted a terror module in North Kashmir's Bandipora district and arrested three terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The police also recovered arms, ammunition and other incriminating material from their possession.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: CM Charanjit Singh Channi Writes to Election Commission of India, Demands Polling Be Postponed.

Acting on specific information regarding the activities of militant associates in Bandipora town and its adjoining areas, three terrorist associates along with arms and ammunition and other incriminating material.

"Terrorist module busted by Bandipora police, 3 terrorist associates of LeT outfit arrested. Arms, ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered from their possession. Further investigation was taken up," Jammu and Kasmir police said.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Steps Down As Test Skipper: BCCI Thanks Former Team India Captain for His Admirable Leadership.

The arrested terrorists associates include Ghulam Mohammad, Irshad Hussain and Ashiq Hussain.

"On preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that these terrorist associates were working to expand the activities of LeT outfit, especially foreign militants, by providing them logistical and other material support including mobile phones and sim cards," the official added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)