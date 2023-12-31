Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 31 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) police on Saturday destroyed a huge quantity of contraband substance worth crores of rupees seized in Baramulla, officials said.

District-level drug disposal committee carried out the exercise under the chairmanship of Baramulla SSP.

"The seized substances include 6.303 kg of heroin, 63.413 kg of poppy straw, 207 grams of ganja, 652 grams of cannabis, 600 grams of cannabis powder, 3.95 kg of bang bosa, 953 gram of Charas, 1.120 kg of charas powder and 127 gram of Fukki worth crores," Baramulla Police said.

Earlier this week, the Indian Army's Romeo Force and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu-Kashmir Police destroyed the recovered arms and ammunition from the Kasblari area of Poonch.

A huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered during a joint search operation by the Romeo Force and the SOG.

The explosives were subsequently destroyed by the army on the spot in the forest of the Kasblari area, officials said on Friday. (ANI)

