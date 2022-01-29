Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 29 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered a case against the terrorists who fired upon a policeman in the Anantnag district of the Union Territory on Saturday.

The investigation into the case is in progress. The area has been cordoned and search for the terrorists is going on, police said.

Terrorists fired upon a policeman in Hassan Pora locality of Bijbehara area in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

Police further informed that the injured policeman was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to injuries in the hospital. (ANI)

