Srinagar, May 2 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against alleged conman Kiran Patel who was arrested for posing as a senior PMO official and enjoying security cover, officials said.

The charge sheet against Patel, who is currently lodged in the Central Jail here, was filed in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Srinagar.

The fraudster, hailing from Gujarat, was arrested for allegedly posing as an additional director (strategy and campaigns) in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and enjoying many perks, including a bulletproof car and security cover besides other hospitality, police said.

Patel had claimed that he had been given a mandate by the central government to identify buyers for apple orchards in south Kashmir, they added.

A case under relevant sections of cheating and forgery was registered against him on March 2 and he was nabbed the next day from a five-star hotel here during his third visit to the Valley.

Four FIRs related to cheating were recently registered against Patel in different police stations in Gujarat, including one by the Ahmedabad crime branch for trying to usurp a senior citizen's bungalow.

