Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 04 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with Army (29RR) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) (2nd Bn) killed two terrorists linked to proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla, said an official release on Thursday.

"The terrorists have been identified as Shakir Majid Najar and Hanan Ahmad Seh, both residents of Shopian", added the release.

According to the release, acting on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Wanigam Payeen and Kreeri area of Baramulla, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (29RR) and SSB (2nd Bn) in the area.

Giving details, the release said, "During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter."

"In the ensuing encounter, two local terrorists linked with the proscribed terrorist outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter," added the release.

As per police records, both the killed terrorists had recently joined terrorist ranks and were planning to carry out a terrorist attack in the area, which was timely neutralized.

"Incriminating materials, and arms and ammunition including one AK-47 rifle and one Pistol were recovered from the encounter site. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation", read the release further.

Additional Director General of Police Kashmir congratulated the joint team of Police and security forces for conducting a successful operation without any collateral damage and termed the operation a big success as the killed terrorists were planning to carry out terrorist attacks in the area.

In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

