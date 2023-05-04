New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Mother Dairy on Thursday said it has slashed the rates of Dhara cooking oil by Rs 15-20 across its product variants with immediate effect.

This move is on account of the reduced impact of international markets and the ease in availability of domestic crop. According to Mother Dairy, revised MRP stocks are slated to hit the market by next week.

Mother Dairy spokesperson said, "The maximum retail price (MRP) of Dhara edible oils are being reduced by Rs 15-20 per litre across variants with immediate effect; revised MRP stocks are slated to hit the market by next week."

"This reduction is largely being done in variants such as soyabean oil, ricebran oil, sunflower oil and groundnut oil, on account of reduced impact of international markets and ease in availability of domestic crop," the spokesperson added.

Maximum retail price of Dhara refined soyabean oil of 1-litre pack is down Rs 150 from Rs 170. The MRP of Dhara refined rice bran oil will now be Rs 170 per litre.

Dhara refined sunflower oil has been reduced from Rs 175 per litre to Rs 160. Dhara groundnut oil's MRP has been cut from Rs 255 per litre to Rs 240.

The decline in the price of edible oil should be passed on to consumers expeditiously, said Department of Food and Public Distribution Secretary Sanjeev Chopra during a meeting with the leading industry representatives in New Delhi on Thursday.

The international prices of imported edible oils are on a downward trend which gives a positive scenario in the edible oil sector in India, according to a statement from the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

Representatives from Solvent Extraction Association of India (SEAI) and Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association (IVPA) were present to discuss further reduction in the retail prices of cooking oils amidst a fall in the global prices. (ANI)

