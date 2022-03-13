Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 13 (ANI): With an aim to channelise the talent among the youths of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir Police under Civic Action Programme organised a number of sports events in the district.

Volleyball tournaments were organised at Budhal and Thanamandi in the Rajouri district in which multiple teams participated.

Concerned Station House Officers, civil society members were present during these volleyball tournaments with local volleyball players and appreciated the performances.

Civic Action Programme is an effort of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to provide a platform of sports to the youth in J-K and under this initiative, these events are being organised across the Rajouri district.

Speaking to the media, Rajouri Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vinod Kumar said, "We organised this tournament here in the Rajouri district and it is good to see the enthusiasm in youths. They participated with great zest and zeal."

"We are hoping that they will connect to us and this kind of activity will continue here," Kumar said.

Sajaad Majeed, a member of the volleyball club expressed his gratitude to Jammu and Kashmir Police and said this kind of initiative will help youth to showcase their talent.

"Due to the COVID pandemic, youth in the district were very disturbed and some were engaged in wrong activities. But this kind of activity will help them to keep engaging in sports which is an opportunity for their career also," Majeed said.

Rahul dev Singh, a participant, said, "I am very happy that we got this opportunity to showcase our talent."

"COVID pandemic was a difficult time for all of us, we did not get a chance to play. The youth were involved in drugs but this kind of opportunity is giving them a platform to show their talent," Singh said.

Another participant, Mohammad Maqbool shared similar thoughts said, "During the pandemic, youths were locked up in homes and some were involved in drugs activities. But this is a great platform for them to show their talent." (ANI)

