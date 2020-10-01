Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 1(ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police in Ganderbal has apprehended a youth who was misled to join terrorist ranks and he was then counselled and handed over to his parents, police said on Thursday.

On the basis of credible input from various security agencies, Ganderbal Police apprehended a youth identified as Umar Nazir, a resident of Ganderbal.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the subject was in constant touch over social media with some suspects in Bandipora and Pulwama, and had developed a tendency to join terror ranks," police said.

The youth received proper counsel in presence of his parents.

Community members and his parents have expressed their gratitude to Ganderbal Police for this kind gesture and thereby saving the life of the youth, as per the police's statement. (ANI)

