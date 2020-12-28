Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday produced challan in a Srinagar court against an accused who claimed to be president of the Daily Wagers Union Jammu and Kashmir who allegedly forged the signatures of the then Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

"The Crime Branch Kashmir today produced Challan in case FIR No. 32/2014 U/S 420,468,471 RPC against accused Ghulam Mohammad Wani S/O Mohammad Ahsan Wani R/O Anzwala Anantnag, self-styled president of the Daily Wagers Union Jammu and Kashmir, before the Hon'ble Court of Forest Magistrate Srinagar," read the release by Crime Branch.

"Consequent upon a complaint received from Chief Minister's Secretariat of the erstwhile state of J&K, regarding the use of fake and forged letter pad of the then Chief Minister, Shri Omar Abdullah for regularization of the daily wage workers of Rural Development Department J&K. The above mentioned accused had forged the signatures of the then Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah," it said.

The police said that the accused, Ghulam Mohammad Wani, also forged the signatures of the then Director, Rural Development Department, Jammu and Kashmir whereby he had prepared/forwarded the list of Daily Wage Workers to senior formations for their regularization, who otherwise were not existing on the rolls of Department. (ANI)

