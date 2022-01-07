Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Janruary 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police recovered a drone from Jammu's Gujral village, said the police on Friday.

Further investigation is underway, added the police.

Earlier today, jammu and Kashmir police informed that the three terrorists who were neutralised by security forces in Thursday evening encounter in Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of Budgam, had been identified to be affiliated with the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar had said that three AK 56 rifles were recovered from the terrorists.

One of the three killed terrorists had been identified as Waseem hailing from Srinagar City, said the IGP. (ANI)

