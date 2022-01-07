New Delhi, January 7: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed 27 percent reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) in the All-India Quota (AIQ) seats for admission in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats. The top court also allowed 10 percent for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in the NEET-PG Counselling for 2021-22. The reservation will be applicable to all medical seats as existing criteria this year.

The top court allowed NEET-PG Counselling for 2021-2022 based on existing EWS/OBC reservations. The judgment was pronounced by a bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna after hearing pleas challenging the Centre’s July 29 notification for implementing 27 percent OBC and 10 percent reservation in NEET UG and NEET PG. NEET-PG Admission 2022: Supreme Court Allows 27% Reservation for Other Backward Class and 10% for EWS Category in All-India Quota Seats.

“We have upheld the constitutional validity of 27 percent reservation for OBC in NEET PG AND UG. For EWS this year the 10 percent will apply for this year, and the prospective ruling will be decided on a final EWS hearing to be held on March 3, 2022,” reported Bar & Bench quoting Justice DY Chandrachud, as saying. The decision will now open the way for the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to begin the NEET UG and NEET PG counselling process.

