Poonch/Jammu, May 11 (PTI) Amid the ongoing wedding season in the Jammu region, the Poonch administration on Thursday imposed a complete ban on firecrackers in view of the "present security scenario" in the district.

The move comes after a terror attack in Bhatta Dhurian in which five soldiers were killed on April 20.

"In the present security scenario in the district, there is every apprehension that use of firecrackers by general public may create confusion leading to obstacle in the way of quick response by security forces to any possible terror attack and firing incident.

"Therefore, in view of the above (situation) and in exercise of powers vested in me, I hereby impose a complete ban on storage, sale and use of firecrackers within the territorial jurisdiction of district Poonch, till further orders," District Magistrate, Poonch, Yasin M Choudhary, said in an order.

The administration's order to ban bursting of crackers may dampen the spirit at marriage ceremonies in Pooch.

This step was taken by the administration after the senior superintendent of police reported that the marriage season is underway and people often resort to bursting of crackers during the wedding ceremonies, particularly during night hours, the order said.

The SSP has accordingly recommended for imposing ban on sale of firecrackers and making the general public aware through both print and electronic media as well as through drum beating at public places about the ban, it said.

The officials shall make aware the public not to use crackers during marriage ceremonies and other functions and events in view of the ban. This order shall remain in force with immediate effect, it said.

"The order is issued exparte and no prior notice is served in vie emergency involved in the matter. Any violation of this order shall invite action under Indian Penal Code," the DM said.

