Srinagar, Apr 23 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), who was injured in an attack by militants, died at a hospital here on Saturday, officials said.

Militants had opened fire on two RPF personnel at Kakpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, killing head constable Surinder Kumar then.

ASI Devraj succumbed to injuries at the SMHS hospital on Saturday morning, the officials said.

