Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 29 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir region is currently witnessing heavy rainfall and landslides that have disrupted daily life. Ramban MLA Arjun Singh Raju on Friday met flood-affected families in lower Maitra, Ward 6, and announced financial assistance for the construction of a protection wall to safeguard their homes.

Speaking to reporters, MLA Raju said, "The rainfall has damaged the houses in lower Maitra. We will not be able to fully compensate them. We reached here yesterday. I will deposit Rs. 5,00,000 in MNREGA and contribute Rs. 5,00,000 from my side towards the construction of a protection wall."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Lauds Indian Diaspora in Japan for Preserving Cultural Roots, Says 'Truly Commendable' (Watch Video).

"We will advise the administration to take the advisory seriously...Administration needs to be cautious. The government and administration will support them. We are committed to our people," he added.

Earlier today, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) commenced road clearance operations in the Pir Panjal mountain range following rainfall and flash floods that caused landslides and blocked connectivity in Rajouri district. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued weather alerts for several parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 29, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Local resident Ram Krishan expressed relief over the ongoing work, stating, "There has been a lot of relief now. The construction is facilitating a lot of people. People are working tirelessly to restore the roads ..We are grateful to the Border Roads Organisation department...The construction will be completed in some time".

Krishan added, "At least an 80% effect was attributed to the rain...But the construction work continued. Due to the rainfall, numerous landslides have occurred. The work was slow for a few days. Our problems will be solved soon."

Furthermore, schools in Srinagar, part of the Kashmir division, reopened after remaining closed for two days due to heavy rainfall and flood warnings.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warnings for the region. A yellow alert has been sounded for Friday in Poonch, Reasi, Rajouri, Kishtwar, and Udhampur districts, predicting thunderstorms and lightning. An orange alert has been issued for Saturday and Sunday in Poonch, Kishtwar, Jammu, Ramban, and Udhampur, indicating the possibility of heavier rainfall. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)