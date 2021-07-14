Srinagar, Jul 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir logged 161 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, raising its tally to 3,19,152, while two new fatalities took the death toll to 4,360, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 38 were reported from the Jammu division and 123 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 42 cases followed by 23 cases in Baramulla district. No fresh case was reported from two districts, while the remaining 13 districts had fresh cases in single digits, they added.

The number of active cases has dropped to 2,236 in the union territory, while 3,12,556 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory rose to 4,360 as two fresh fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

The officials said there were 32 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as one fresh case was reported since Tuesday evening.

