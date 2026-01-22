Davos (Switzerland), January 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that the state will complete its major solar energy project by the end of this year. This project is designed to provide farmers with a steady supply of solar electricity.

Devendra Fadnavis said, "We created a new company to supply power to farmers, and now around 16 GW of power will be generated through solar, through this distributed system, and we will complete this project by the end of this year."

He further said that "under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Renewable Energy, Maharashtra has transformed the entire energy landscape in just less than a decade's time. With the vision of PM Modi, we decided to entirely shift the agriculture power load on solar, and we started Asia's biggest decentralised solarisation plan whereby the agriculture feeder was separately solarised."

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday (Indian Standard Time) also described the Davos summit as an important and effective platform for India to stay updated on global trends in innovation and technology.

He explained that by participating in these international meetings, the state can learn about the latest developments in the world of business, which helps bring more investment and modern processes back to Maharashtra.

Highlighting the learning opportunities at the forum, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said, "India's presence in Davos is being registered very effectively. The participation of ten different states reflects the spirit of cooperative and competitive federalism that Prime Minister Modi has instilled in us. We are all here representing ourselves under this spirit, and I believe Davos is essential for staying relevant in today's geopolitics and connected economy. If you want to remain relevant in this connected economy, you have to come to Davos. It's a place where businesses meet and where you learn about innovation, technology, and business processes."

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, welcoming nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of world leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue."World leaders from government, business, civil society, and academia will convene in Davos to engage in forward-looking discussions on global issues and set priorities. The call for bold collective action makes the meeting particularly relevant. India is Pitched as One of the World's Fastest-Growing Renewable Energy Markets at Davos. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi urges global investors to partner with India in its rapid expansion of clean energy at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos. (ANI)

