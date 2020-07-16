Srinagar, Jul 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday witnessed its largest single-day COVID-19 death toll as 16 patients died within 24 hours even as 490 fresh cases were detected during the corresponding period, officials said.

"Sixteen persons, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir," the officials said, adding that all the deaths took place in the Kashmir valley.

Also Read | EC Decides Not to Extend Postal Ballot Facility For Voters Above 65 Years in Bihar Assembly Elections And By-Polls.

This has taken the death toll of coronavirus-infected people in the union territory to 222 of which 204 were from the Valley and 18 from the Jammu region.

Meanwhile, 490 new cases of coronavirus were detected in the union territory during the past 24 hours, the officials said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Cyber Dept Issues Advisory After Major US Twitter Accounts Hacked in Bitcoin Scam, Asks People to Report Suspicious Incident on cybercrime.gov.in.

While 62 of these new cases were from Jammu region, 428 were from the Kashmir valley, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district in central Kashmir witnessed a massive spike of 259 positive cases which was the highest number recorded by any district of Jammu and Kashmir in a single day.

There are 5,488 active cases in the union territory, while 6,446 patients have recovered from the infection.

The cases detected on Thursday include 33 people who had returned to the union territory recently.

With these fresh cases, the total number of infected people in Jammu and Kashmir has gone up to 12,156. PTI MIJ

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)