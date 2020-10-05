Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 878 new positive cases of COVID-19 taking the total count to 79,106 in the Union Territory.

Jammu reported 456 cases of coronavirus while 422 cases were recorded from Kashmir. In the last 24 hours, UT reported 11 deaths taking the toll to 1242. Jammu region reported six deaths while five people died in Kashmir.

Total active cases in the UT stands at 15,460. 1053 people have recovered from the disease taking the total recovery count to 62,404.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 65-lakhs on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

