Srinagar, Jul 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking their number to 296 as 353 new cases of the infection pushed the tally in the Union territory to 16,782.

Of the new cases, 129 are from Jammu region and 224 from Kashmir, officials said.

"Fourteen people who were COVID-19 positive have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir," an official said, adding that one death took place in Jammu and 13 were reported from the Kashmir Valley.

This has taken the death toll due to COVID-19 in the Union territory to 296, of which 275 are from the Valley and 21 from the Jammu region, the officials said.

There are now 7,269 active cases in the Union territory, and 9,217 patients have recovered from the infection, they added.

The cases detected on Friday includes 48 people who have recently returned to Jammu and Kashmir.

The officials said Kulgam district in south Kashmir recorded the highest of 83 new positive cases, followed by Shopian with 59.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)