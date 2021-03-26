Srinagar, Mar 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 210 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 57 travellers, taking the infection tally to 1,29,413, while one more fatality pushed the death toll in the union territory to 1,984, officials said.

Forty-one of the new cases were from the Jammu division and 169 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 98 new cases, including 41 travellers, followed by 33 in Baramulla district and 30 in Jammu district.

Four districts did not report any fresh case, while 12 others detected new cases in single digits.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,681 in the union territory, while 1,25,748 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)