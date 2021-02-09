Srinagar, Feb 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 55 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its infection tally to 1,25,007, even as no fresh death due to the disease was reported in a span of 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 17 were from the Jammu division and 38 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 19 new cases. The figure includes 11 travellers.

While nine districts did not report any fresh cases, 10 other districts had fresh cases in single digits.

The number of active cases was 593 in the union territory, while 1,22,470 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic stands at 1,944.

