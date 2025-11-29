Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 29 (ANI): The SBI Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) has organised a 30-day tailoring training programme in the Kashirah area of Udhampur with the objective of empowering women and helping them achieve financial independence.

As part of the initiative, 29 women from diverse rural areas of the district were provided free tailoring training, along with a daily meal. The programme aims to equip participants with essential livelihood skills that can enable them to generate income and support their families.

The trainees expressed gratitude to SBI RSETI for this initiative and said that by providing them the opportunity to learn tailoring, they can now stand on their own feet.

"This course was started by SBI RSETI 25 days ago... It is completely free of cost... Housewives like me who only did household chores and had no other skills or training. We had the will to learn but no means. After this course, at least 30 women here got an opportunity to learn tailoring... We can not make good dresses and stand on our own two feet... We are grateful to SBI..." trainee Anju Kumari told ANI.

Trainer Seema commended the dedication of the women and said they had shown great potential during the programme. She emphasised that the objective was to help them become independent and financially capable of supporting their families.

"When we came here, we were unsure whether the women here would be able to learn... We recieved around 45 forms, but we have certain criteria like age limit... But as days passed, the women cooperated with us... Now we feel that these women will achieve a lot and will be independent... We want them to be providers and not dependent..." she said.

In another initiative to promote rural development, over 50 families of small and marginal farmers in Mehra village, Rajouri district, have transitioned from traditional practices to fully organic vegetable farming on their small agricultural plots.

Chief Agricultural Officer from Rajouri, Rajesh Verma, said the government is supporting natural farming through various schemes and has identified specific clusters to promote organic farming. Additionally, they are also providing training to farmers.

He further noted that as people become more health-conscious, the government is encouraging farmers to enhance their interest in organic production.

"Nowadays, we are focusing on sustainable farming.... to promote the concept of natural farming...we have schemes, at the same time, we have identified the clusters for organic farming... even for natural farming..under HADP, we have identified a components, and we are providing training regarding this..with people becoming health-conscious, a demand has been created...to fulfill the demand, the government department is further encouraging farmers to scale organic production...in the aspects of marketing, branding and value addition...the work is being done.." Verma told ANI. (ANI)

