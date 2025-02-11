Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 11 (ANI): The women from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, who have passed matriculation, are being enrolled under the Union Government's Bima Sakhi Scheme, which will provide boost to their self empowerment and encourage community support.

Several women were enrolled the scheme in the presence of Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh.

Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh opened up on how the scheme will benefit women between age group 18 to 70 who have passed at least class 10th in Doda.

Speaking to ANI, he said the women enrolled in the scheme will be entitled to the LIC policy and this will also provide them an opportunity to sit at home and earn.

"In Doda district, women between the age of 18-70 years who have passed at least 10th class, are being enrolled in a scheme of the Govt of India, Bima Sakhi Yojana by passing a basic exam. They will be enrolled with LIC after passing a basic exam. They will have to get some policies done and then they can earn sitting in their homes," the Deputy Commissioner said.

"Such schemes of the Govt aim towards Women Empowerment. We have given the allotment letters to 75 beneficiaries in Doda. Among them, there were several women who were between the age of 45-50 years old," he added.

In December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the LIC Bima Sakhi Scheme in Haryana. The scheme aims to empower women with financial awareness and make them insurance agents.

The initiative by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has been designed for the women between ages of 18 to 70. They will be trained under the scheme and will also receive a stipend for the first three years which will promote financial literacy among them. After the training is completed, they can serve as LIC agents and they will also have the opportunity to become development officers in LIC. (ANI)

