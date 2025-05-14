Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 14 (ANI): The school education department here on Tuesday announced that all government and private schools in Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, and Samba districts will remain closed today.

According to the department, the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure. No specific reason for the closure was stated in the order issued by the Directorate.

It is important to note that government and private schools in Udhampur district, as well as in Bani, Basholi, Mahanpur, Bhaddu, Malhar, and Billawar zones of Kathua district, will remain open on the same day.

"All Govt and Pvt schools in Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch & Samba districts will remain closed tomorrow on 14 May, 2025. However, all Govt and pvt schools in dist Udhampur and Bani, Basholi, Mahanpur, Bhaddu, Malhar and Billawar zones of dist Kathua shall open tomorrow on 14th May, 2025," the department said in an official statement.

India's precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

The government had said that the perpetrators will face severe punishment and over 100 terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor.

Indian Armed Forces effectively repelled Pakistan's subsequent military aggression and pounded several airbases in Pakistan.

The two countries have now reached an understanding to stop firing and military action after Pakistan DGMO reached out to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

