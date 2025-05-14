Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 14 (ANI): Security forces retrieved and defused a projectile found in a field in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The Indian Army has managed to defuse unexploded shells in the residential areas of villages near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The live shells were found after Pakistan resorted to shelling across the LoC. However, the army successfully defused them for the safety of the locals in the border villages.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo said that the administration has been working to compensate those affected by Pakistani shelling, with more bunkers being built in the border areas.

"Many people have been injured and houses have been damaged due to shelling from across the Line of Control. The administration is working to compensate those affected by Pakistani shelling... We will build more bunkers in the border areas," he said.

The presence of live shells in the region stems from Pakistan's heavy artillery shelling in retaliation for India's 'Operation Sindoor', which targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Operation Sindoor was India's decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor led to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

