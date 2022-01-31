Srinagar, Jan 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 2,550 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the number of infected people to 4,35,425, while 15 deaths due to the disease were reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 974 were from the Jammu division and 1,576 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said Jammu district recorded a maximum of 500 new cases, followed by 391 cases in Srinagar district.

There are 36,372 active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients stands at 3,94,379, the officials said.

The 15 new fatalities, highest single-day count so far this year, pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 4,674 in Jammu and Kashmir.

