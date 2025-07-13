Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (ANI): In an initiative aimed at fostering spirituality and preserving cultural heritage, the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, during its 75th Meeting held under the chairmanship of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the dedication of five newly constructed temples to the public in the month of July along with the construction of five additional temples in District Reasi.

According to a release, as part of this initiative, the Shrine Board has formally dedicated the five temples today at each location in distinct villages across the district, namely Gorta Kalika Sathaan, Village-Harotkote; Pancheri Galli, Village-Dangakote; Tote Devsthan, Village-Tote; Village-Devigarh of Tehsil Bhomag and Village-Chasana.

Prior to the installation of the Holy Idols at the newly constructed temples, the Shrine Board organised a spiritually enriching three-day Hawan and Puja ceremony at the Spiritual Growth Centre (SGC), Katra. These rituals were conducted with deep reverence by the Shrine Pujaris under the guidance of Padma Prof. Vishwamurti Shastri for invoking divine blessings and sanctifying the proceedings in alignment with age-old Vedic traditions.

Following these preparatory rites, the sacred Pran Pratishtha ceremonies-rituals and Kanya Poojan were performed at the respective temple locations. Each ceremony marked the formal consecration of the temple and its deity, carried out by learned Pujaris of the Shrine Board in the presence of local community members and Shrine Board officials.

During the dedication ceremony of the newly constructed temples, Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, stated that the Board has decided to entrust the management of these temples to the local communities after the sacred Pran Pratishtha rituals. He underscored that by handing over the responsibility for daily worship and routine maintenance to local residents, the Board aims to strengthen grassroots spiritual engagement in preserving cultural heritage while ensuring that the temples are maintained in a manner that reflects the community's devotional spirit and traditions. CEO also exhorted that the Shrine Board shall be installing CCTV cameras at each of the newly constructed temples as a vital measure to ensure the sanctity of the premises and support the effective management of temple activities.

Notably, as part of the sacred Pran Pratishtha rituals, the Shrine Board upheld the tradition of offering communal blessings by distributing Halwa and Channa Prasad to all those present on the occasion at the respective locations. (ANI)

