Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 23 (ANI): In a significant operation targeting the terror ecosystem in Jammu province, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out coordinated raids at 18 locations across four districts on Friday, resulting in the recovery of substantial incriminating material, Jammu and Kashmir police said on Friday, an official statement said.

The meticulously planned raids were executed simultaneously by specialised SIA teams, supported by local police and magistrates, as part of the agency's ongoing campaign to dismantle sleeper cells and disrupt terror networks in the region.

Of the 18 locations raided, twelve were in Surankote subdivision and three in Haveli tehsil of Poonch district. Additional operations were carried out at one location each in Rajouri town (Rajouri district), Ramnagar (Udhampur district), and Ramban.

A considerable quantity of incriminating material has been seized, which has been secured in accordance with established legal protocols. The material is currently under detailed scrutiny, and further investigation is underway. Several suspects have been summoned to join the investigation at SIA Jammu.

These actions follow the development of actionable intelligence and inputs gathered during the SIA's sustained efforts to uncover and neutralise terror-support structures operating covertly within Jammu province.

The State Investigation Agency remains committed to eradicating the terror infrastructure and ensuring the safety and security of the region.

On 17 May, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out extensive raids at 11 locations across Central and North Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a week ago, similar raids were conducted in South Kashmir as part of an ongoing investigation into sleeper cell modules.

These cells were found to be transmitting sensitive and strategic information related to Indian security forces and key installations using encrypted messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal.

According to the release, these raids were conducted to investigate cases registered under various sections. The competent court has authorised these searches, which are conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrates. (ANI)

