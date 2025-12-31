New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 31 (ANI): A total of six arrivals and departure flights at Srinagar Airport in Jammu and Kashmir were cancelled on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions and operational issues, airport authorities said.

This comes amid dense fog prevailing in Jammu and other parts of Northern India.

According to an X post by Srinagar Airport authorities, one Indigo, three Air India, and one Air India Express flight were cancelled due to weather-related reasons, while a SpiceJet flight was cancelled for operational reasons.

"Please note that the flights stand cancelled as of now due to operational and weather-related reasons for today. Passengers are advised to kindly reconfirm their flight status with the concerned airline before travelling to the airport. Further updates will be shared as received. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your cooperation," the X post with the list of the cancelled flights read.

"Passengers are informed that in addition to above Air India Express flight IX 1271/1272 (IXJ-SXR-DEL), with ETA 1345 hrs and ETD 1420 hrs, stands cancelled today due to anticipated adverse weather conditions at Jammu (IXJ). We regret the inconvenience caused and advise passengers to contact the concerned airline for rebooking and assistance," a separate X post by Srinagar Airport authorities stated.

The Airports Authority of India issued an advisory asking passengers to track flight status and arrive at the airport earlier than usual.

"Low visibility due to dense fog is affecting operations at a few airports across Northern India, which may result in flight delays. Passengers are advised to track flight updates directly with their airlines and arrive at the airport earlier than usual. AAI teams are on the ground at airports to assist passengers and ensure safe, smooth operations," the AAI statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport witnessed disruption in its flight operations due to dense fog prevailing in the city. Approximately 60 arrivals and 58 departures were cancelled at the airport, and 16 flights bound for Delhi were diverted to other cities due to fog. (ANI)

